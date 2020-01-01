KPL giants Gor Mahia launch drive to net new members

The Kenyan champions have opened the door to new members in a move aimed at boosting their financial muscle

have started a major drive to acquire new members in a move aimed at strengthening the fan base of the Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions.

In a statement signed by the club’s deputy secretary-general Ronald Ngala and obtained by Goal, the club is seeking to register new members as well as give a chance to the current members to renew their membership.

“Notice is hereby given of registration of new members and renewal of existing members of the club with immediate effect,” the statement seen by Goal stated.

More teams

“The registration of fee and renewal fee of Sh1, 200, that is payable in full at once through MPESA pay bill number 350100.

“When making payment, please use your name as the account number to enable the club to identify you when compiling the register of members.”

The statement by K’Ogalo comes just a day after their rivals AFC also opened registration targeting new members.

According to Ingwe chairman Dan Shikanda, the club is targeting to register at least 15, 000 members by the end of the year.

“We want AFC Leopards to be a self-sustaining club hence the decision to start another drive to register as many members as possible,” Shikanda told Goal.

“Our target, for now, is to register 15, 000 new members.

“By getting more registered members, then the club can be able to sustain their financial flow and also avoid the cash problems that we have always been facing in recent past.

“Everyone knows we don’t have a sponsor after betting firm SportPesa withdrew support early this year and such funds from registration of members will come in handy for the club.”

Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards have had turbulent seasons with players often skipping training sessions and threatening to donate points during league matches owing to unpaid salaries and allowances.

Article continues below

AFC Leopards were the most affected side as they lost several key players during the mid-season transfer window including their coach Casa Mbungo.

Both clubs were enjoying sponsorship from SportPesa before they pulled out citing unfavourable working conditions in the country.

Since then, the two clubs have struggled to bring in a new partner and thus depend on well-wishers to run their day-to-day activities.