KPL giants Gor Mahia back in training for 2020/21 campaign

K'ogalo will represent the country in the Caf Champions League as confirmed by the Federation

Kenyan Premier League ( ) giants have started training in preparations for the new campaign.

This comes amidst the Government's ongoing suspension of contact sports, football included, until further notice. K'Ogalo have, however, confirmed they are observing all the guidelines as issued by respective authorities.

"Gor Mahia have started light training sessions while observing Covid-19 protocols issued by the Ministry of Sports pending full reopening of sports activities," the club confirmed through their official portal on Tuesday.

"In readiness for the new season, the team started the light sessions in small groups."

Club's Secretary-General Samuel Ochola confirmed everything is in place to observe the Coronavirus protocols. He went on to confirm the team is doing this while anticipating things to open up in a fortnight or so.

"Gor Mahia have started training in small groups in anticipation that in the next two weeks, the [Sports] Ministry will allow us to train full time," Ocholla stated.

"The team has been doing non-contact training and we have made sure we have items in place to observe the Covid-19 protocols.

"We hope the Covid-19 curve will continue flattening," Ocholla concluded.

Jolawi Abondo, who is Gor Mahia's team manager also revealed what the players are doing in the training facilities.

"The Covid-19 pandemic really affected the team but we’ve regrouped and doing the light training sessions while observing all guidelines as stipulated by the Ministry [of Sports]," the official said.

K'Ogalo were crowned the 2019/20 KPL champions after the cancellation of the same by the Football Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa.

As a result, the team got another opportunity of representing the country in the Caf . It is for this reason the team needs early preparations to ensure players are fit.

They have continued strengthening their squad as well, and on Monday they announced the arrival of the 21-year-old striker Jules Ulimwengu.

"Burundian international Jules Ulimwengu joins Gor Mahia on a two-year contract deal becoming the latest addition to the squad," the club announced.

"Ulimwengu is a centre-forward who has been featuring for his national team side and has previously played for a number of clubs in Africa including Vital’O FC, LLB Sports 4 Africa FC, Sunrise FC, and recently Rayon Sports FC of Rwanda."