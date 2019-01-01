KPL giants AFC Leopards sign multi-million shirt deal with Umbro

The partnership will give Umbro all the rights of supplying the club with kits – for training and match day and will be unveiled

AFC Leopards have signed a multi-million partnership deal with a top English sportswear and football equipment supplier company Umbro.

The partnership will give Umbro all the rights of supplying the club with kits – for training and match day, and will also be responsible for producing and selling club's replica jerseys.

A source in Ingwe has exclusively revealed to Goal that new deal will be unveiled soon. “It will be unveiled next month and this year it will involve the senior team only, but as from next year the junior team will be involved as well.

“During our pre-season we will be visiting either South Africa or West Africa where we will be playing friendlies with the teams sponsored by Umbro as well. It is a partnership that will benefit the team greatly,” the source told Goal.com.

Everton FC, West Ham United, Cape Town FC, Zesco United and Accra Hearts of Oak are just some of the clubs under Umbro.