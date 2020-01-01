KPL giants AFC Leopards, Gor Mahia confirm Betsafe sponsorship deals

Goal had earlier reported the imminent pact that will see the two clubs enjoy a substantial monetary boost

Kenyan Premier League ( ) sides AFC and have entered into a sponsorship deal with new betting firm Betsafe.

The two local giants and Betsafe, yet to launch their services in the Kenyan market, have signed a partnership deal that will last for the next three years.

According to the details of the deal, AFC Leopards will get KSh40 million per year while Gor Mahia will get KSh55 million per year from Betsafe.

“We are pleased to announce our new partnership with a leading Sports betting firm Betsafe. This partnership, when football resumes, offers our club substantial financial support from a strong and safe partner for the coming three seasons,” Gor Mahia's statement read after the parties signed the deal that has come after the season-long struggle.

“Betsafe who will launch their betting services in the Kenyan market in the next few months will as of today, be Gor Mahia's official head sponsor as well as shirt sponsor.”

“We are very proud to announce this new major deal to our fans. For us, this sponsorship means everything, as it gives us a sense of security and work peace to be able to focus even more on becoming the best team in the country,” Dan Shikanda, AFC Leopards' chairman said on his part.

“With Betsafe, we have a reliable partner with a strong focus on responsible gaming and passion for football.”

Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards have been struggling since SportPesa, their previous sponsor left, leaving the clubs to depend on fans, members and other well-wishers to honour matches and settle players' allowances at times.

Salary delays saw AFC Leopards lose key foreign players like Vincent Habamahoro, Ismail Diarra, captain Soter Kayumba, Tresor Ndikumana and Rwandan coach Casa Mbungo.

Whyvonne Isuza, Brian Marita, John Makwatta left for Wazito FC, and Zesco United respectively, when life without pay at AFC Leopards became difficult.

Gor Mahia were hit hard given that they had to look for finances to help the team honour both local and continental matches without a financial partner.

K'Ogalo players, at times, had to boycott training sessions in protest of a lack of payment.

It is the second time the two Mashemeji Derby rivals are signing a joint sponsorship deal with a betting firm after enjoying a similar relationship with SportPesa.