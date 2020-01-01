KPL did an exemplary job, contract should have been renewed – Kakamega Homeboyz’s Shimanyula

The outspoken official stated the outgoing managers were organised and introduced a better way of electing the league’s chairman

Kakamega chairman Cleophas Shimanyula has claimed Kenyan Premier League Limited did a good job and their contract should have been renewed.

’s deal to run the top-tier ended officially on September 24, bringing to an end a journey that started in 2005. Shimanyula feels the league managers did a commendable job and the deal should have been extended given what they achieved.

“KPL did a good job and I sincerely do not think anyone can match their good job. They had a good management structure, were well-organised and also brought sponsors on board,” Shimanyula told Goal on Thursday.

The KPL chairman position was automatically taken by the club chair whose team won the league title and this model of leadership, Shimanyula says, was the best one.

“They also initiated a new way of getting the KPL chairman; that the team which wins the league, their chairman automatically becomes the chair, that was a proper way to do things,” he added.

“The leadership of the league was not left to the cartels who would not run the league but have their own agendas prioritised. There was no need for electing the KPL chair because that would always not be a fair way to get the best leader.”

During the KPL regime, produced the chairman on seven occasions but Shimanyula explained why he did not have an issue with K’Ogalo’s dominance.

“There was no problem with Gor Mahia dominating the chairmanship position because they fought and deservedly got there,” he added. “That acted as an encouragement for other teams to fight, win the league and produce the chair.

“There is a time won the title as well as , and . So, I would say the method ensured no cartels were accommodated.

The Kakamega Homeboyz chair also explained why he would have liked the league managers to get their contract extended one more time.

“KPL should have been given another chance, 100% not even 90% because I loved their job,” he concluded.

“I am saying they should have completely remained because KPL Limited was run by a board that was not answerable to anyone else.

“They were very independent, unlike a scenario where the office bearers are nominated by the FKF president. In such a case, there is no independence because the president can dictate to the nominees what to do thereby manipulating the office and influencing decisions.”

FKF president Nick Mwendwa had earlier revealed the league will be renamed to FKFPL owing to the management change.