KPL contributed to Nzoia Sugar loss against Mathare United - Omondi

The tactician states fixture pile up and failure to give his charges a break contributed to the dismal performance

coach Collins Omondi has hit out at the Kenyan Premier League Limited ( ) for their 4-0 defeat against on Sunday at Kasarani Stadium.

Goals from Clifford Alwanga, Daniel Otieno, James Kinyanjui and Tyson Otieno were enough to hand the hosts maximum points. However, the loss did not go down well with the tactician who feels the league administrators could have rescheduled the game.

"Honoring our fixture at this [festive] time was really challenging and I fault the KPL for it," Omondi told Goal on Monday.

"Football is not like athletics, it needs good preparations that involve tactical approach. We have not had time to rest; some teams have been given three weeks to break but it has not happened for us. We also have three matches to honor in early January which is not fair for us.

The Sugar Millers have struggled to match the big boys this season, and they are currently placed in the 14th positions after as many games and the tough speaking coach has promised changes.

"In the January transfer window, we will strengthen our weak-points by bringing in new players to help us perform well. It is inevitable; our target remains a top 10 finish by the end of the season," Omondi concluded.

Article continues below

The next assignment for Nzoia will be a home game against FC on January 4.