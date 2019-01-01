KPL confirms a new date for the Ulinzi Stars v Gor Mahia match

K'Ogalo are yet to play a number of league matches as they were involved in the Caf Confederation Cup

The Premier League match between and will be played on Saturday at the Afraha Stadium.

The match was initially slated for Saturday, March 3, 2019, but it was moved to March 6, 2019. However, it could not be played then as Gor Mahia were still out of the country for continental duties.

"We agreed to support the and FKF on the calendar change; the cost it comes with is squeezed matches but I can say we are up to the task," said Ulinzi Stars tactician Dunstan Nyaudo.

Ulinzi Stars will thus have to deal with a congested fixture as they play three games in one week, playing away to at Ruaraka on March 20, 2019, then Gor Mahia on Saturday at home, then host on March 27, 2019.