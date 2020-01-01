KPL clubs wary of Fifa ban amid FKF elections standoff

The leading clubs in the top-flight have asked for a quick solution to help fix the standoff so the country can avoid a Fifa ban

As the clock ticks towards the April 6 meeting between Fifa, the Sports Ministry and members of the Sports Dispute Tribunal (SDT), a number of Kenyan Premier League ( ) clubs have expressed concern a disagreement could lead to a ban on the country.

The clubs want a quick resolution on the matter and have called for obedience to the Fifa directive.

chairman Eric Oloo told Goal: “We are well aware all football federations are obliged to follow the Fifa statutes which give them a right to enjoy financial assistance including development programs.”

“A ban will negatively impact on as we will be barred from taking part in international competitions. In this case, the losers will be players who will lose out on any revenues as they are only guaranteed of getting revenue when we take part in competitions.”

He also pointed out the potential loss off training opportunities for coaches and referees something he says will lead to a total mess on the sport.

Kenya Commercial Bank ( ) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sebastian Ogola said a Fifa ban will lead Kenyan football to the graveyard.

“Without international competitions, we will have nothing to judge ourselves by leading to low standards. We must rise above our personal interests and do what is good for our football,” Ogola told Goal.

For chairman Robert Maoga, the prospect of a Fifa ban cannot be entertained at this time as it will lead to loss of all investments made in the sport.

“We just want to continue playing football as we have invested a lot in young players and infrastructure. If we get banned, we will lose all these resources and worse, sponsors will run away,” Maoga told Goal.

Kariobangi Sharks have recently signed a shirt sponsorship deal with betting company Betway.

president Elly Kalekwa stated this is not the first time the country finds itself in a similar situation.

“For sure Fifa will ban Kenya if we do not follow their directive. We have no choice but to do what they have asked,” Kalekwa told Goal.

“That will not be the best thing for us at this time because we will have nothing to play for. Some officials do not care whether we are banned or not as they are only concerned about their own interest.”