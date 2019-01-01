KPL clubs unable to sustain themselves should be kicked out – Kalekwa

Batoto ba Mungu president dismisses a recent request from five top clubs to have the top flight halted because of finances

president Elly Kalekwa has rubbished a request by five Kenyan Premier League ( ) clubs to have the league halted for lacking a sponsor.

The clubs, led by Kakamega , have petitioned the KPL to have the top-flight league - which will enter matchday six on October 19 - to be halted until a viable solution is found.

The other teams are , Sugar, and Kisumu All-Stars. The move by the clubs came after the league witnessed the first walkover of the season when Sony Sugar failed to honour their home match against AFC .

But responding to the request, Kalekwa, who also sits in the KPL committee, says it will be unfair to suspend the league at this time when they are sourcing for new sponsors to come on board.

“So if you stop the league, what will be the work of the new sponsors [we are trying to source for the league] and what will they be becoming to sponsor if we don't have a league in progress?” Kalekwa told Goal on Tuesday.

“We should not be forced to stop [KPL] league just because a few clubs don’t have money. How did these clubs join KPL if they don’t have money?

“Asking to stop the league is a nonsense call and clubs willing to dish out walkovers should be kicked out after they skip three matches as stipulated in KPL rules which governs the game.”

Kalekwa also wondered why the clubs are demanding for the league to be stopped at this time whereas the financial problems facing the league have been there even with the sponsors on board.

“Where were these clubs in 2016 season when Sofapaka was almost being kicked out of the league because we did not have money?” Kalekwa continued.

“I went through a lot of stuff at that time, we could not afford even to buy water for my players and my team was almost going to relegation.

“And furthermore if you look at what the sponsors used to give the clubs is Sh300, 000 monthly grants, which was not even enough to last a team for a week.

“I don’t think we need to stop the league now because of the problems we are facing, the only solution is for the clubs to come together and help KPL to get another sponsor.

“It will even be difficult to get government support if we don’t have a league going on, the league must go on and we will not bend the rules because a few clubs feel they don’t have money. All clubs in the top flight must be self-sustainable.”

’s top sides and AFC Leopards are among the teams without sponsorship following the exit of SportPesa.