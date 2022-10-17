KPL clubs set league start date after Transition Committee mandate expires

KPL clubs have set November 12-20 as the date the 2022/23 Kenyan top-tier campaign kicks off after the term of the Transitional Committee expired

KPL clubs met regarding the new season

Nobody legally recognised to run football in Kenya

New Sports CS to be vetted

WHAT HAPPENED: 14 clubs met on Monday to discuss the way forward as far as the Kenyan Premier League is concerned.

Bandari, Nzoia, and Bandari sent their apologies while Kakamega Homeboyz did not send their apology and when reached for comment, the club's chairman denied having knowledge of the meeting.

The clubs unanimously agreed that the new season will start between November 12 and 20.

WHAT WAS SAID: "Looking at the date given by Caf and working back means we should have resumed our leagues between November 12 and 20," Gor Mahia CEO Raymond Oruo spoke on behalf of other teams as quoted by the Nation.

"Since we are already late it means we should be playing matches during the World Cup period so as to try and catch up with the Caf calendar.

"We are starting the league late but we have got to ensure that we are represented in continental club competitions."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Currently, there is a vacuum in football leadership after the mandate of the Transition Committee - appointed by the outgoing Sports Cabinet Secretary (SC) Ambassador Amina Mohamed, expired on October 16.

Embattled former FKF head Nick Mwendwa is still locked out of the national offices despite announcing his return. He is yet to be cleared by the courts.

The nominated Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba is set to be vetted by the parliamentary committee and if he is successful he will be sworn in. It may take a couple of weeks before a structure is put in place to run the game in the country.

IN THREE PICTURES:

WHAT NEXT: Clubs are playing pre-season matches to keep their players fit ahead of the new campaign. The Fifa Connect Portal will be opened from Thursday, October 20 to November 30 to allow clubs to strengthen their squads.