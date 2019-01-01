KPL clears Gor Mahia striker Dennis Oliech to make debut against Mathare United

The former Harambee Stars captain joined for K’Ogalo on a two-year contract and is now free to face the 'Slum Boys' on Sunday

Gor Mahia striker Dennis Oliech is free to face Mathare united on Sunday.

The former Harambee Stars captain signed for K’Ogalo on Tuesday after agreeing to pen a two-year deal and has now been cleared by Kenyan Premier League to make his debut on Sunday.

Oliech’s last game for a Kenyan club came back in 2008 albeit for the ‘Slum Boys’ against K’Ogalo. Oliech, who also played in France, has promised Gor Mahia fans a couple of goals this season.

After a decade and a half, @ItsDennisOliech is back in the Kenyan Premier League and has been cleared to play for @OfficialGMFC #Legend #KPL pic.twitter.com/4wiLT6E3e9 — KPL (@TheOfficialKPL) January 5, 2019

“I don’t want to put a target on myself but one thing I know; I will score goals. Gor Mahia have good players who can supply the ball forward and my work will be to finish them off.”

However, ahead of the match against Mathare United, who are now topping the 18-team league table, Gor Mahia are likely to miss the services of five key players owing to injury. K'Ogalo, who are laying a distant ninth with only six points, seven adrift of their Sunday's opponent, need a win to move up on the log.

But coach Hassan Oktay, who has only two wins so far this campaign, might have to do without the services of experienced players in a tough fixture with captain Harun Shakava, Joash Onyango and Kenneth Muguna all nursing knocks.

Article continues below

“I cannot guarantee their availability. Francis Mustafa has four stitches from the last game meaning he is definitely out, alongside goalkeeper Boniface Oluoch, it is going to be difficult for us.

"We have been playing well of late, creating chances which we did not take and now injuries. However, we will give our best," Oktay told Goal.com.

Mathare United are topping the 18-team league table after five matches.