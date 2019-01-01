Live Scores
KPL

KPL change kick-off time for Posta Rangers v AFC Leopards match

Comments()
Goal Kenya.
Also affected is the Mount Kenya United v Kariobangi Sharks league match and that pitting champions Gor Mahia v Chemelil

Kenyan Premier League have confirmed new kick-off time for Posta Rangers v AFC Leopards match.

The league match will be played on Wednesday at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.

Also affected is the Mount Kenya United v Kariobangi Sharks league match. The match has now been changed from 2pm to 1.30 pm and it will not be televised.

Next article:
Robert Matano tips Tusker FC to get better after two wins in a row
Next article:
Hope at last! Ex-AFC Leopards captain Martin Imbalambala could regain eyesight
Next article:
Ex-Sofapaka keeper Mathias Kigonya set to sign for Zambian club
Next article:
Mark Bikokwa set to return for Ulinzi Stars against Nzoia Sugar
Next article:
Ulinzi Stars coach Dunstan Nyaudo hails team after comeback against Sofapaka
Close