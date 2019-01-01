KPL change kick-off time for Posta Rangers v AFC Leopards match
Kenyan Premier League have confirmed new kick-off time for Posta Rangers v AFC Leopards match.
The league match will be played on Wednesday at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.
3. The kick-off time the Posta Rangers vs @AFCLeopards has been changed from 4:15 pm to 3:00 pm. The match will be played at the Afraha Stadium on Wednesday, January 02, 2019.— KPL (@TheOfficialKPL) December 31, 2018
Also affected is the Mount Kenya United v Kariobangi Sharks league match. The match has now been changed from 2pm to 1.30 pm and it will not be televised.
2. Mount Kenya United vs @k_sharksfc has moved from Afraha to Machakos and its kick off time has been changed from 2:00 pm to 1:30 pm. The match will be played on Wednesday, January 02, 2019. This match will not be televised.— KPL (@TheOfficialKPL) December 31, 2018
SPL 2018-19 ROUND 05 FIXTURE CHANGES
1. The kick-off time of @OfficialGMFC vs @chemelil_fc has been changed to 4:00 pm. The match has been scheduled for TV and it will be on Wednesday, January 02, 2019 at Machakos. — KPL (@TheOfficialKPL) December 31, 2018
SPL 2018-19 ROUND 06 FIXTURE CHANGES
The date of the @FC_Sofapaka vs @TuskerFC_club match has been changed from Sunday, January 06, 2019 to Saturday, January 05, 2019. The venue has also been changed from Narok to Machakos. The match will kick off at 3:00 pm. — KPL (@TheOfficialKPL) December 31, 2018