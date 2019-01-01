KPL change kick-off time for Posta Rangers v AFC Leopards match

Also affected is the Mount Kenya United v Kariobangi Sharks league match and that pitting champions Gor Mahia v Chemelil

Kenyan Premier League have confirmed new kick-off time for Posta Rangers v AFC Leopards match.

The league match will be played on Wednesday at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.

Also affected is the Mount Kenya United v Kariobangi Sharks league match. The match has now been changed from 2pm to 1.30 pm and it will not be televised.

2. Mount Kenya United vs @k_sharksfc has moved from Afraha to Machakos and its kick off time has been changed from 2:00 pm to 1:30 pm. The match will be played on Wednesday, January 02, 2019. This match will not be televised. Article continues below — KPL (@TheOfficialKPL) December 31, 2018

SPL 2018-19 ROUND 05 FIXTURE CHANGES



1. The kick-off time of @OfficialGMFC vs @chemelil_fc has been changed to 4:00 pm. The match has been scheduled for TV and it will be on Wednesday, January 02, 2019 at Machakos. — KPL (@TheOfficialKPL) December 31, 2018