KPL challenges will have ripple effect on Harambee Stars - Kasaya

The league has been running without a title sponsor and some clubs have not paid players for months because they lack money

The challenges being experienced in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) will affect the performance of the national team, former AFC goalkeeper Wycliffe Kasaya has stated.

KPL will be entering the 19th matchday during the upcoming weekend with no title sponsor on sight while individual clubs are facing dire financial constraints. Kasaya said the negative effects which such constraints bring on clubs will automatically affect the players at national level.

were relegated after giving three walkovers to Zoo FC, and AFC Leopards while Sugar have already dished two walkovers.

“KPL is struggling and as we speak former champions Sony Sugar are nowhere in sight, Chemelil Sugar are struggling too. That tells you the struggle teams are experiencing will surely have a ripple effect on the national team,” Kasaya told Goal.

“Players are leaving their clubs not because they do not love the club but it is that everything has reached a sorry end.”

Kasaya also spoke about Francis Kimanzi's rein at Harambee Stars and whether he will bring on board more players to showcase their talents at the national level.

“With my experience working with Kimanzi [at ], I know he will always give everyone a chance. Ian Otieno, Farouk Shikalo and Samuel Abawa all have been given their chances and how the players respond to his way of play is commendable,” he added.

“I have decided to speak about goalkeepers because I was a goalkeeper too and I know what I am saying regarding that department.”

are in Group G of the African Cup of Nations (Afcon) alongside , Comoros and Togo while they landed in Group E in the World Cup preliminary qualifiers and Kasaya says he is certain Kimanzi has got a picture of which players he will probably use in those matches.

“I guess, for now, he [Kimanzi] has a clear picture of how every player responds, plays and where they can help the team greatly in future matches. He also has his preferred starting XI and what makes me happy is the incorporation of local players like Samuel Olwande and others,” Kasaya concluded.

Kenya played against Togo and and drew 1-1 with both Afcon qualifier rivals.