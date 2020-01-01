KPL can cope without foreign players - AFC Leopards' Kimani

Ingwe lost all but one of their external legion due to financial crisis and the coach says what matters is the passion for the club

Kenyan Premier League ( ) clubs can do well even without foreign players, AFC interim head coach Anthony Kimani has said.

As the economic situation continues to bite, AFC Leopards lost all their foreign players and only goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan from remains.

lost Francis Afriyie and Gnamien Yikpe but Kimani says what matters a lot is not where a player comes from but his desire to perform the task at hand.

“As a country, we have got enough potential to ensure a lot of Kenyan clubs can do well without the foreigners. However, we appreciate the fact that foreigners add something we cannot get locally,” Kimani told reporters.

“[Benjamin] Ochan has been in an inspirational form to ensure we keep as many clean sheets as possible.

“Whether we have got the foreigners or only the local players, I think the most important thing is to play with love and passion for the club and give everything on the pitch and that is exactly what AFC Leopards did [against Wazito FC].”

Ingwe defeated Wazito 2-0 with John Makwatta earning a brace on Sunday and Kimani explained how they fought hard for their seventh win of the current league campaign.

“We tried the best to make sure we were compact at the back and we know very well in as much as Wazito have not been getting good results, they are one of the best-assembled clubs in ,” said the coach.

The former Kenya international further pleaded with the AFC Leopards faithful to stick with the club. He also believes his players are ready to perform better even though they have not been paid for months.

“Hopefully, our fans can be close to the team whether we win, draw or lose and it is very important that they are always supporting the boys because they are going to give their best on the pitch,” he concluded.

“On the pitch, the players have been trying to give their best and I am happy they understood how important the three points were for us. They did everything on the pitch to ensure we got the points.”

Ingwe will next face struggling Kisumu All-Stars at Moi Stadium on January 25.