KPL: Body write to Caf over FKF's 'unprocedural conclusion' of league

The top tier management explain to Africa football governing body why the Federation is out of order

Kenyan Premier League ( ) has written to Confederation of African Football (Caf) protesting what they term as the unprocedural conclusion of the top tier by Football Federation (FKF).

The Federation decided to end the KPL on April 30, citing the letter by Caf dated April 26 as the main reason. In that letter, the Africa football governing body had asked FKF to communicate the way on how the season will be ended whether through annulment or completion.

Caf further stated they will communicate the date which by then all member associations would submit their Caf and Caf Confederation Cup, representatives. FKF went on to crown and communicated the same with Caf, something which has not gone down well with the league management.

"As the body legally mandated to manage the Kenyan Premier League on behalf of the Football Kenya Federation, we would like to register our dissatisfaction with the manner in which your member association has treated the stakeholders (clubs) under the pretext of the Covid-19," KPL said in a statement to Caf Acting General Secretary and obtained by Goal.

"What prompted the KPL to write to you are the unusual happenings we read in the media which were corroborated by the pronouncements attributed to Mr Nick Mwendwa purporting to end the league season in Kenya, including declaring the league winner, relegated and promoted teams.

"We find FKF's purported decision to cancel all the season to be out of step with your circular dated April 26 addressed to your member association General Secretaries."

KPL have gone out to explain why they feel the Federation overstepped their mandate by crowning K'Ogalo and annulling the league.

"As the body mandated to run the league on behalf of the FKF, we expected them to bring to our attention your April 26 circular so that we could submit a detailed report to them for onward transmission to Caf as per your request.

"We expected FKF to furnish the KPL with clear Caf directives that would guide the deliberations of the KPL Clubs' Governing Council in arriving at decisions commendable to your circular.

"What FKF did instead was through a tweet... to declare the league winner while also relegating and promoting others without stakeholder engagement...and to declare the season has ended...to submit the league winner to Caf.

KPL have since explained to Caf their unfruitful effort to reach FKF for a consensus to ensure the integrity of the competition is not jeopardised.

"...KPL strongly believe FKF acted in blatant bad faith in disregard to stakeholder engagement to create a false impression of force majeure in the absence of a Caf deadline for league winner submission and that FKF used Covid-19 pandemic to effect some ulterior motives.

"We find FKF's behaviour repugnant and out of step with the good intentions of Caf and Fifa to address this unfortunate Covid-19 pandemic for the good of the sport we all love."