KPL approaches its conclusion with Golden Boot winner yet to be known

Wanga will lead Kakamega Homeboyz against Kasumba's Sofapaka as the two strikers battle for this season's top award

As the Kenyan Premier League ( ) ends on Wednesday, all eyes will be fixed on who will win the Golden Boot award.

Allan Wanga leads the race going into the final matchweek with 18 goals, while Enosh Ochieng of and Umaru Kasumba of are tied at 17 goals.

Wanga, bar any injury, will lead the Kakamega onslaught against Sofapaka while Kasumba will, as usual, be deployed up front by coach John Baraza.

Both Kasumba and Wanga scored when their respective clubs met in the reverse fixture on February 23rd, in match which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Wanga last scored against on May 12 when Kakamega Homeboyz won the match 2-0. Kasumba found the back of the net when Sofapaka played to a 1-1 draw against last weekend.

Should the Kakamega Homeboyz captain win the award it would be his second trophy, having also won it in 2007, when he led to KPL glory with 20 goals.

Ochieng, who came from the bench to score his 17th goal of the season in Ulinzi Stars' Sunday 2-2 draw against , should be in coach Benjamin Nyangeso's mind as the Soldiers lead striker for their season-ender against Mount United.

Article continues below

The previous winner of the award did it with fewer goals than Wanga has already collected.

Eric Kapaito won it last season with 16 goals while Masoud Juma took it in 2017 after getting 17 goals.

Both Masoud and Kapaito won the trophies while playing for .