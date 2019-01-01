KPL approaches its conclusion with Golden Boot winner yet to be known
As the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) ends on Wednesday, all eyes will be fixed on who will win the Golden Boot award.
Allan Wanga leads the race going into the final matchweek with 18 goals, while Enosh Ochieng of Ulinzi Stars and Umaru Kasumba of Sofapaka are tied at 17 goals.
Wanga, bar any injury, will lead the Kakamega Homeboyz onslaught against Sofapaka while Kasumba will, as usual, be deployed up front by coach John Baraza.
Both Kasumba and Wanga scored when their respective clubs met in the reverse fixture on February 23rd, in match which ended in a 2-2 draw.
Wanga last scored against Western Stima on May 12 when Kakamega Homeboyz won the match 2-0. Kasumba found the back of the net when Sofapaka played to a 1-1 draw against Nzoia Sugar last weekend.
Should the Kakamega Homeboyz captain win the award it would be his second trophy, having also won it in 2007, when he led Tusker to KPL glory with 20 goals.
Ochieng, who came from the bench to score his 17th goal of the season in Ulinzi Stars' Sunday 2-2 draw against KCB, should be in coach Benjamin Nyangeso's mind as the Soldiers lead striker for their season-ender against Mount Kenya United.
The previous winner of the award did it with fewer goals than Wanga has already collected.
Eric Kapaito won it last season with 16 goals while Masoud Juma took it in 2017 after getting 17 goals.
Both Masoud and Kapaito won the trophies while playing for Kariobangi Sharks.