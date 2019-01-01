KPL appeals to Kenyan government to hasten restoration of Nyayo Stadium

The league's managing body states the facility within Nairobi city is the best to showcase matches and should be made ready to host games

The Premier League ( ) governing council has called on the Ministry of Sports to hasten the completion of work at Nyayo National Stadium.

The council, while resolving the 2019/20 season will run as scheduled on Thursday, added the national facility - which has been under rehabilitation in the last couple of years - would play a vital role in helping the league grow when it is complete.

The majority of KPL matches which were played at the stadium were aired regularly when SuperSport was still the KPL’s broadcast partner.

“Our further appeal is specifically extended to the Permanent Secretary State Department of Sports, Ministry of Sports, Culture & Heritage to fast track the completion of Nyayo National Stadium which is the best arena to showcase the League,” the governing council pleaded in a document signed by Jack Oguda, the KPL's CEO and seen by Goal .

The last time Nyayo Stadium hosted high-profile games was when the Gotv Shield semi-final two matches were held on October 2017.

The council further affirmed their willingness to improve and market the KPL, even though it is facing financial difficulties since the exit of the title sponsor SportPesa after a protracted battle with the government over tax issues.

“However, the League is committed to continuing to improving the product, use football as a force for good, support football development and act with integrity for the sake of its reputation and sanity,” the statement added.

The top-flight competition enters matchday six during the weekend of October 19 and 20.