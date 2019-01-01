KPL and Equity Bank have not entered into a sponsorship deal - Oguda

The banking giant conducted a photoshoot session with serving league players leading to rumours a sponsorship pact was in the offing

Kenyan Premier League Limited Chief Executive Officer Jack Oguda has denied they have reached into a sponsorship deal with Equity Bank.

has been without a sponsor since SportPesa exited the scene before the current season started and Oguda says reports indicating they are inching closer to securing Equity Bank as KPL's sponsor is far from the truth.

The bank had a photoshoot session with selected players from the clubs participating in the league on Wednesday evening at Kasarani which led to rumours of an imminent partnership deal.

“Although Equity Bank is among corporates we have approached, they have not yet got in touch with us since and so the photoshoot with players was for their own advertisement and marketing strategies,” Oguda told Goal.

The CEO revealed KPL hired some agencies to help them look for potential title sponsors but they have not been briefed by those agencies regarding how far they have gone in pursuit of partners.

“We have not heard anything from either the bank or the agencies themselves and this means I cannot give any concrete information regarding the said partnership agreement,” added the former star.

KPL will be hitting matchday 10 after the international break without a title sponsor and some clubs are struggling already.

Sugar failed to honour their match against while have dished two walkovers already to AFC and and this underpins the financial hitches teams are facing.