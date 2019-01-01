KPL 2019/20: When is the Gor Mahia v AFC Leopards derby?

AFC Leopards last registered a win over Gor Mahia in 2016 in a league clash with a solo strike from Lamine Diallo

The Kenyan Premier League ( ) 2019/20 fixtures have been released with arch-rivals and AFC set to clash again for the first time in the league on November 10, 2019.

AFC Leopards will be away to Gor Mahia for the first leg tie at Kasarani Stadium looking to upset the league champions for the first time since 2016.

Gor Mahia will face on October 27 and on November 2 before the first Mashemeji Derby is played.

The second leg showdown will come on March 15, 2020, at the same venue. Before the clash, AFC Leopards would have played on March 1 and Sugar a week later.

Ingwe lost both matches last season going down 2-0 in February 2019 in the season's first match before losing at home 3-1 in the second clash.

Kenneth Muguna and Francis Kahata scored the two goals for K'Ogalo in the February encounter. Kahata who is with the national team Harambee Stars in for the 2019 tournament, could leave the KPL champions as he is out of contract with Tanzanian giants Simba SC being a likely destination.

Nicholas Kipkrui and Jacques Tuyisenge scored the three goals for the KPL eventual champions with the former Zoo FC man bagging a brace in the second leg meeting in Kasarani. Tuyisenge, who is rumoured to be on his way to Petro Atletico of Angola might as well have scored his last Mashemeji Derby goal.

Vincent Oburu scored the only goal for Ingwe.

Gor Mahia went on to win their third straight title with 72 points, 29 more than the 13 KPL winners AFC Leopards.