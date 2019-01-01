KPL 2019/20 season: Gor Mahia to face Tusker as Kisumu All-Stars handed Ulinzi Stars

The new Kenyan Premier League (KPL) season will kick off on August 30 at various venues countrywide

The fixtures for the 2019/20 Kenyan Premier League ( ) season have been released.

Defending champions will kick start their title defense with a tie against the 2016 champions on September 1 at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos.

This is after K'Ogalo would have clashed with the FKF champions for the KPL Super Cup on August 18.

AFC will travel to Bukhungu Stadium to play Kakamega on September 1 while Zoo FC and Sugar who dodged relegation on the final day of last season will face off at Kericho Green Stadium.

Wazito who are returning to KPL after a season in the second tier, will face at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos while debutants Kisumu All-Stars will have a taste of the top-tier against at Moi Stadium, Kisumu.

August 30, Friday; v (Kasarani).

August 31 Fixtures: Wazito FC vs Nzoia Sugar FC (Machakos 2:00 pm), Kisumu All Stars FC v Ulinzi Stars FC (Moi Stadium, Kisumu, 3:00 pm), FC v Bandari FC (MISC, Kasarani, 3: 00 pm), FC v FC (Green Stadium, Awendo, 3:00 pm) and FC v Posta FC (Machakos 4:15 pm)

September 1, 2019 Fixtures ( All matches start at 3.00 pm)

Gor Mahia FC v Tusker FC ( Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos), Kakamega Homeboyz FC vs AFC Leopards SC (Bukhungu Stadium) and Zoo FC vs Chemelil Sugar FC (Kericho Green Stadium).