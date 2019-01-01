KPL 2019/20 season: Gor Mahia to face Tusker as Kisumu All-Stars handed Ulinzi Stars
The fixtures for the 2019/20 Kenyan Premier League (KPL) season have been released.
Defending champions Gor Mahia will kick start their title defense with a tie against the 2016 champions Tusker on September 1 at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos.
This is after K'Ogalo would have clashed with the FKF Shield Cup champions Bandari for the KPL Super Cup on August 18.
AFC Leopards will travel to Bukhungu Stadium to play Kakamega Homeboyz on September 1 while Zoo FC and Chemelil Sugar who dodged relegation on the final day of last season will face off at Kericho Green Stadium.
Wazito who are returning to KPL after a season in the second tier, will face Nzoia Sugar at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos while debutants Kisumu All-Stars will have a taste of the top-tier against Ulinzi Stars at Moi Stadium, Kisumu.
August 30, Friday; Kariobangi Sharks v Western Stima (Kasarani).
August 31 Fixtures: Wazito FC vs Nzoia Sugar FC (Machakos 2:00 pm), Kisumu All Stars FC v Ulinzi Stars FC (Moi Stadium, Kisumu, 3:00 pm), Mathare United FC v Bandari FC (MISC, Kasarani, 3: 00 pm), Sony Sugar FC v KCB FC (Green Stadium, Awendo, 3:00 pm) and Sofapaka FC v Posta Rangers FC (Machakos 4:15 pm)
September 1, 2019 Fixtures ( All matches start at 3.00 pm)
Gor Mahia FC v Tusker FC ( Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos), Kakamega Homeboyz FC vs AFC Leopards SC (Bukhungu Stadium) and Zoo FC vs Chemelil Sugar FC (Kericho Green Stadium).