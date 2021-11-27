KP Boateng: Former Ghana international missing for Hertha Berlin in Bundesliga

Germany-born Kevin-Prince Boateng has been suggested for a possible Ghana return but the midfielder was completely missing when Hertha Berlin and Augsburg settled for a 1-1 draw in the Bundesliga on Saturday.





In the matchday 13 fixture at Olympiastadion, Marco Ritcher opened the scoring for hosts Hertha in the first half before a second-half reply by Michael Gregoritsch levelled the score.





The result puts the home side 14th on the league table, two places and one point ahead of the matchday opponents.





Boateng failed to make the Hertha matchday squad, a day after GOAL reported how he was backed for a return to national duty by former Ghana defender Dan Quaye, having been sidelined since last playing for the Black Stars at the 2014 World Cup.





Algeria striker Ishak Belfodil, meanwhile, led the attack for Hertha on the day.





Elsewhere in the Bundesliga on Saturday, Togo forward Ihlas Bebou registered a hat-trick as Hoffenheim beat Greuther Furth 6-3 to move to fifth on the league log.





The first goal of the game, though, came from Germany U21 attacker of Ghanaian descent Jamie Leweling for Furth in the 22nd minute.





Nigeria centre-back Kevin Akpoguma and Mali midfielder Diadie Samassekou were in Hoffenheim’s starting set-up.





At the heart of the defence for the home side was Ghanaian export Hans Nunoo Sarpei, who played away from his more familiar midfield position.





Nigerian attacker Dickson Abiama also started for the Cloverleaves, for whom Germany youth star of Ghanaian descent Gideon Jung continues to stay out due to injury.





Nigeria fullback Kingsley Ehizibue and Ghanaian midfielder Kingsley Schindler were left out of Cologne’s starting XI as they held Borussia Monchengladbach to a 1-1 stalemate.





The latter, though, came on in the 51st minute but the former watched the full game from the dugout. Tunisia midfielder Ellyes Skiri, however, lasted the entirety of the game.





Algeria left-back Ramy Bensebaini played the full 90 minutes for Monchengladbach.





At Vonovia Ruhrstadion, Ghanaian winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei was an 85th minute substitute for Bochum in their 2-1 home triumph over Freiburg.





Compatriot and clubmate Raman Chibsah was not in the matchday squad.