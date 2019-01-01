Kovac 'relaxed' amid Bayern Munich sack 'storm' and criticism from Rummenigge

The manager of the reigning Bundesliga champions has acknowledged that his side must improve, but is confident about his future at Allianz Arena

Niko Kovac has played down talk that he is close to being sacked by after coming in for criticism from chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

Bayern earned a 3-2 win away to Olympiacos on Tuesday to maintain their perfect start in Group B, but their performance was not convincing.

Speaking in an interview after the game, Rummenigge accused Bayern of playing "too recklessly" and predicted they will run into more problems.

The pressure has grown on Kovac following a home defeat to and away draw with prior to their victory in Greece, but the 48-year-old claimed the speculation over his future has been blown out of proportion.

"When he spoke about carelessness, everyone knows what he meant," Kovac told reporters ahead of Saturday's home league match with Union Berlin.

"Everyone expects wins - and beautiful football. We expect that too. But you cannot always play nice football. First and foremost, you have to be successful.

"We're struggling defensively at the moment. We're making too many individual mistakes. We have to win our duels and minimise the opponents' chances, then we'll win our games quieter than on Tuesday.

"I can tell you, I'm in contact with my bosses, this storm is being blown in from outside, so I'm quite relaxed. The experience over the past year has been very helpful to me."

Kovac is not the only boss reportedly under threat of being sacked, with counterpart Lucien Favre also in the firing line amid talk of Jose Mourinho replacing him.

However, with the title rivals due to meet in two weeks, Kovac has questioned why Favre's job is supposedly on the line.

"We're on matchday eight and the coach's future is already being discussed," he said. "It's not just Bayern, but also other clubs. We talk about respect, but this has got nothing to do with respect.

"Lucien has the same points tally as us, has lost one game in the Champions League, and they're still in the [domestic] cup - yet names of possible replacements are already being mentioned.

"I don't understand. Sometimes the views of a minority is portrayed as majority. You have to be careful."

Article continues below

The biggest shining light for Bayern this term has been the incredible form of Robert Lewandowski, who scored for the 12th game running in the victory over Olympiacos.

"I think that he is playing the season of his life," Kovac said. "He enjoys a high status at the club. He is physically in top shape.

"That gives him the necessary concentration in front of the goal. We are glad to have him."