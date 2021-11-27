Kouyate’s assist not enough as Ayew and Olise’s Crystal Palace fall at home in Premier League

A Cheikou Kouyate assisted Marc Guehi goal was too late as Wilfried Zaha and Michael Olise-featured for Crystal Palace in a 2-1 home defeat to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday.





Cote d’Ivoire winger Zaha and France-born attacker of Nigerian and Algerian descent Olise started for Patrick Vieira’s side in the matchday 13 fixture at Selhurst Park, a game decided by Matt Targett and John McGinn’s strikes.





With three new points, Villa have jumped to 11th on the league table, catching up with Palace on points.





Both Zaha and Olise were substituted in the second half but Senegal midfielder Kouyate, who also made Vieira’s starting XI, played for the entire duration of the game, capping his day with the assist for his side’s consolation goal.





Ghana striker Jordan Ayew was thrown into the game with three minutes to go but compatriot Jeffrey Schlupp was an unused substitute.





Nigeria target Eberechi Eze, meanwhile, came on for Luka Milivojevic on the hour mark as Palace searched for a way back into the game.





On the opposite end, Zimbabwe midfielder Marvelous Nakamba played the entire game for Villa.





Targett registered the first goal at Selhurst Park in the 15th minute, collecting the ball unmarked at his feet after Ashley Young delivered a corner, and fired a low shot past goalkeeper Vicente Guaita.





Palace did well to hold their own from there until four minutes to full-time when their defence was breached again, this time around by McGinn, who effortlessly curled a first-time ball from the edge of the box into the net after a beautiful set up by Anwar El Ghazi.





In the fifth minute of injury time, the hosts pulled a goal back when Guehi beat his marker to slot home from close range after Kouyate sent a cross into the box.





The assist was the Senegalese’s first goal contribution for Palace this season, having made 11 league appearances involving nine starts.





The Eagles will hope to bounce back to winning ways in their final game of the month against Leeds United in midweek.