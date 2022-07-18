Koulibaly: Tuchel hopes new Chelsea recruit can show his quality soon

While addressing his expectations of the experienced defender, the tactician wants him to be in shape and fit

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel hopes his new Senegalese recruit Kalidou Koulibaly will show his quality as soon as possible.

Koulibaly completed a move from Napoli to the Premier League’s West London side, becoming the Blues’ second summer signing, and now Tuchel reveals his expectations of him.

"He brings experience, top defensive quality, height, and everything we are looking for to play in a back-three or a back-four," Tuchel told the club’s website.

"It's another brilliant signing for us, and we hope Kalidou can show his quality as soon as possible."

Apart from pointing out what he believes the central defender is bringing, Tuchel hopes the presence of his former teammates Edouard Mendy and Jorginho will help him settle fast.

"He knows some of the players. He plays with Edouard Mendy with his national team and he played with Jorginho at Napoli," the Champions League-winning German coach added.

"I think for this side it will be very quick that he feels welcome in the group. It's a nice group, and everybody is happy that he is with us now."

After signing a four-year contract, Koulibaly’s new manager believes he is capable of showing high standards and performance just like he did with Napoli and Senegal when they won the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

"That's what we believe, and that's what he is here for," added Tuchel.

"We have Thiago Silva, who is even older, super experienced, and still at the peak of his game, so we hope that Kalidou can do the same and play many years for us.

"He is totally fit and ready for the challenge, and he needs to be because we need him in top shape."

The Chelsea boss also revealed how difficult it was to get the 31-year-old centre-back from the Serie A club.

"There were always rumours about him leaving Napoli," he concluded. "It was always super difficult and, in the end, impossible to get him because he was a key player there.

"It's nice that he takes the challenge right now."