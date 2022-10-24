Koulibaly set to miss Salzburg date as Chelsea star misses training

Chelsea have confirmed Kalidou Koulibaly has not traveled to Austria with his teammates ahead of Tuesday's Champions League date with RB Salzburg.

WHAT HAPPENED: The Senegal captain suffered a knee injury in the midweek Premier League match against Brentford. He was excluded on Saturday as the Blues were held to a one-all draw by Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea supporters had hoped the centre-back will be back for the trip to Austria to play RB Salzburg in the crucial Group E fixture, but the club has confirmed it will not be the case.

The English side lead the pool with seven points from four matches while the Bundesliga outfit is second, one point behind.

WHAT WAS SAID: "Reece James, N’Golo Kante, Wesley Fofana, and Kalidou Koulibaly were the missing quartet [in Monday's training session], with the latter having missed Saturday’s clash with Manchester United with a knee problem sustained late on in the draw at Brentford," Chelsea confirmed ahead of the team's departure.

WHAT NEXT: Koulibaly, as mentioned above, is definitely out of Tuesday's. Whether he will be available for the Premier League fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion this weekend remains to be seen.