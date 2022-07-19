Koulibaly reveals Mendy and Jorginho talks ahead of Chelsea move

The Senegal and Italy internationals were eager to see the centre-back represent the Stamford Bridge giants after eight seasons at Napoli

Kalidou Koulibaly revealed he held talks with Edouard Mendy and Jorginho prior to moving to Chelsea.

The Senegal international joined the Stamford Bridge giants after eight years at Serie A side Napoli.

Following the departure of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen to Real Madrid and Barcelona, respectively, the Blues did everything possible to land the experienced defender.

“I speak a lot with them [Jorginho and Mendy] both. Jorgi actually texted me and asked if I wanted to come to Chelsea!,” Koulibaly told the Chelsea website in his first interview.

“At the time, I wasn’t sure if they wanted me but of course, I said I would come with pleasure. It was the same with Edou, he asked me the question and I told him it was already done and I would see him soon!

“Now I’m here, I’m really happy to start this exciting journey. The squad looks great with a good mix of younger players and those with more experience.”

Aside from his defensive abilities, Koulibaly is famous for his leadership qualities and he has assured that he would bring that to the fore in Thomas Tuchel’s squad.

Before then, he is keen on settling down quickly in West London and try as much as possible to justify manager Tuchel’s trust in him.

“Well, I hope to give my experience to all the guys to help them, especially the younger players,” he continued.

“I played for eight seasons in Napoli, I’ve played in the Champions League and in some important games and now I want to learn about the Premier League and give my best.

“I know that the Premier League is very fast and physical but it is also tactical, so it’s something I will have to adapt to quickly and to improve myself to be the player the coach wants. I will give him and the team everything he wants from me.”

The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations-winning captain has also not hidden his delight working with Tuchel – a tactician he had struck a bond with during his time at Paris Saint-Germain.

He added: “Really excited. It’s important to me that he called me, he told me what he wants from me and everything he told me was perfect for me to come to Chelsea.

“I’m really happy to work under him. I knew him from his days in Paris as PSG and he called me direct to ask if I wanted to come to Chelsea, and of course, the answer was yes.

“I’m really happy to work with him and to work with his staff. He’s a good man, a very good trainer and I’m looking forward to working with him.”