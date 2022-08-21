Koulibaly, Mendy and Ziyech: How Chelsea's African stars suffered in Leeds United embarrassment

The African internationals were in action against the Peacocks, but they could not rescue the Blues

Kalidou Koulibaly, Edouard Mendy and Hakim Ziyech were on parade as Chelsea suffered an embarrassing 3-0 defeat to Leeds United on Sunday.

Still fresh from their 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur, the Blues travelled to Elland Road with the ambition of returning to winning ways against Jesse Marsch’s men.

Unfortunately, that was not the case as they were hit for three to record their first defeat in the 2022-23 English top-flight campaign.

Since Koulibaly’s move to Stamford Bridge, he has been impressive for Thomas Tuchel’s men – and that informed the decision to start him in the heart of the Blues backline.

Sadly, he was sent off in the 85th minute by referee Stuart Attwell for a second caution after he deliberately pulled Joe Gelhardt down.

Even with his dismissal, statistics reveal the former Napoli man put up an inspiring showing against the Peacocks.

For his showing, he contributed three top tackles, four interceptions, won four aerials and one blocked shot – which prevented Marsch’s side from wreaking more havoc.

Unlike Kai Havertz who could not muster a single shot, the Senegal captain registered one shot that went on target. Aside from that, he completed a dribble and was fouled once by the home team.

Furthermore, he accounted for 88 touches, 74 passes and a passing accuracy of 79.7 percent.

Ziyech on the other hand was introduced for Jorginho in the 64th minute but could not stop Leeds United from securing all the points.

Aside from the fact that he could not find the net, he failed to muster any of his two shots on target. He accounted for 25 touches, and 16 passes with a passing accuracy of 68.8 percent.

He completed two dribbles and had two key passes while he was not caught in an offside position.

Also, he did not add any value to Chelsea defensively with statistics showing he scored zero judging by top tackles, interceptions, clearances, and blocked shots.

The third African on parade was goalkeeper Mendy who aided Leeds' first goal after failing in his attempt to dribble his opponent, Brenden Aaronson.

His performance was slammed by angry supporters who called on the club's technical crew to pick Kepa Arrizabalaga ahead of him in subsequent games.

Following this result, Thomas Tuchel’s side dropped to 12th on the log having accrued just four points from three outings so far.