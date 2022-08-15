Koulibaly 'hurt' by Tottenham's late goal against Chelsea after emotional opener

The Lion of Teranga marked his home Premier League debut with a goal but still didn't win the London Derby

Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly has conceded it really hurt when Tottenham Hotspur scored a late goal to deny his side maximum points on the weekend.

The Senegal international marked his home Premier League debut with a stunning volley to give the Blues a deserved lead against Tottenham Hotspur in the London Derby that eventually ended 2-2.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg equalised for Spurs before Reece James put the hosts in front until the final moments when Harry Kane ensured the spoils were shared. The Lion of Teranga skipper admits it hurt to concede and it made the situation 'a bit hard' for them.

"It was very close. We knew that this was a difficult game against a good team. We showed our plan was good because we showed the beautiful face of Chelsea at the beginning of the game. We scored the goal and after that, we kept on going," Koulibaly said as quoted by the Chelsea website.

"In the second half we conceded the goal that was a bit hard for us, but we kept on believing and kept on going forward. I was really happy for Reece’s second goal, but to finish this game with a draw was hard. I think that we deserved more and we have to keep on believing in us because we know that we are a great team and we can do better."

The 31-year-old has now stated the draw felt like a loss but they will prepare well to secure victory when they visit Leeds United in their next match.

"It was very difficult to concede that goal in the last minute, it hurt a bit, but I think that we did a good game, a great game," Koulibaly opined.

"We saw the beautiful face of Chelsea and this is the most important thing and you have to keep on going after this draw.

"We didn’t deserve it because we made a lot of good things and to draw at the last minute, of course, it felt a bit like a defeat. But we have to keep on working and try to win the next game."