Koulibaly has been brilliant and will thrive at Chelsea - Mount

The 31-year-old is in line to make his top-flight debut when the Blues travel to face the Toffees at Goodison Park on Saturday

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has backed defender Kalidou Koulibaly to thrive at the Premier League club.

The 31-year-old Senegal international made a big transfer move from Serie A giants Napoli to the Stamford Bridge outfit on July 16, 2021. On making the move, Koulibaly ended a seven-year stay with Napoli, having moved to the club in 2015 from Genk.

Koulibaly will get a chance to show his qualities when Chelsea kick off their league campaign against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Ahead of the fixture, Mount believes the Lion of Teranga will bring a lot to the team and described his arrival as a very good signing.

"Kalidou has been brilliant. He is a top, top guy. I didn’t know him too well before coming to Chelsea but I had seen him play a lot," Mount told Chelsea official website.

"He’s definitely going to thrive at Chelsea and working with us. He’s going to bring a lot to our team so it’s a very good signing."

In a recent interview, Koulibaly revealed his childhood dream of playing for Chelsea and competing for trophies.

"I don’t come with arrogant behaviour, I come with a lot of respect for everybody," Koulibaly said. "But I know that Chelsea is a big team. A team that has to win. A team that’s used to winning."

He added: "It was my dream to play in the Premier League since I was a child," he says. "I knew one day it would happen. I had to wait, I had to show a lot of patience. But I’m happy to be here.

"I knew everybody was thinking I would never come to Premier League, never play for anybody else than Napoli, but I made my choice with my family and friends, the people that love me. I thought this is a good time to come to Premier League.

"I have the experience, I learned a lot in Italy. Now I have to learn again in Premier League."