Koulibaly challenges Senegal youngsters ahead of must-win Qatar World Cup clash

Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly has challenged the team's youngsters to step up ahead of Friday's 2022 World Cup Group A clash against Qatar.

The Chelsea central defender described their upcoming games as finals

Youngsters Nicolas Jackson and Bamba Dieng couldn't convert their chances against the Dutch

Senegal will face Qatar for the first time

WHAT HAPPENED? The Lions of Teranga are licking their wounds after succumbing to a 2-0 defeat to the Netherlands in their opening Group A match on Monday as two late goals handed the Dutch the win in Doha.

The African champions, who were left to rue their missed chances against the Dutch, have now turned their attention to their clash against the tournament hosts as coach Aliou Cisse's side harbour hopes of reaching the knockout phase.

Koulibaly strongly believes they can still reach the knockout phase and he described their next two matches against Qatar and Ecuador as finals.

WHAT DID KOULIBALY SAY?: "We are still determined because we know that there is something that we can still achieve during this World Cup and we still believe in our chances," Koulibaly told the media.

"Our young players will have to show themselves during the next two games. They have to be in their best form to be able to produce in a big match that we have next against Qatar.

"We should have drawn against the Netherlands team. We knew it was going to be decided by the little details. When we lost Cheikhou Kouyaté to injury, it was difficult. Losing players like that in the middle of a match is a bit tough," the 31-year-old continued.

"However, we tried to play our football. It's a shame we couldn't score that first goal because we had chances. Now we have two finals to play. We are going to give everything against Qatar to be able to play a decider against Ecuador.

"I think that in defence, we were solid. We showed some good things and the 2-0 score-line did not reflect the game. But at top-level football it's like that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Senegal are currently placed third on the Group A standings - three points behind the two top teams, the Netherlands and Ecuador who secured a 2-0 win over Qatar on Sunday.

The Lions of Teranga cannot afford to drop more points when they face Qatar as only the top two teams will progress to the Round of 16.

Wins over Qatar and Ecuador would put Senegal in a great position to advance to the knockout phase for the second time having reached the quarter-finals in the 2002 edition in France.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR SENEGAL?: The Lions of Teranga will travel to Al Thumama Stadium where they are set to face Qatar for the first time.

The last time Senegal faced an Asian team in a competitive match was four years ago as they drew 2-2 with Japan in a 2018 World Cup Group H encounter in Russia.