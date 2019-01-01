Kotoko's Gyamfi will consider a transfer after Zesco United speculation

The attacker responds to reports about a switch to the Zambian club after an impressive Caf Confederation Cup campaign

attacker Emmanuel Gyamfi has responded to rumours about a reported move away from the club.

Gyamfi's future has been discussed extensively in the media, with Zambian club Zesco United closely linked with the player.

Kotoko has received intense fan criticism for potentially selling any of their star players.

“I read online that Zesco are interested in me," Gyamfi told Graphic Sports.

"Kotoko [say] they will consider negotiating with them [Zesco] to allow me to leave, but as I talk to you, no management member of the club [Kotoko] has informed me about any move.

"I am committed to staying with Kotoko if need be.

"I will never force a move away from the club because I need to have the club’s blessing when I’m leaving.

"That is not to say I won’t consider any deals when they arrive.

"There have been several contacts from clubs in North Africa and Europe but I need to take my time to make a choice.”

Gyamfi was one of Kotoko's best players during the recent Confederation Cup campaign, where the Porcupines reached the group stage.