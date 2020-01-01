Korir explains why Nairobi City Stars win vs Nzoia Sugar is historical

The victory for Simba wa Nairobi was a good start for them especially taking into account their previous campaign openers

Nairobi City Stars CEO Patrick Korir has explained why their Football Federation Premier League opening win against is historical.

The National Super League champions registered a 2-0 home victory against the Sugar Millers and grabbed three vital points at home.

Anthony Kimani and Oliver Maloba scored the two goals as striker Davis Agesa contributed both assists that won the game.

“This was the kind of start we had been hoping for,” Korir told the club’s website.

“It was an important one against a solid Nzoia Sugar side, a team we had never faced before in a venue we had never played at. It was a historic game, one that sets the tone for the season.”

On his part, head coach Sanjin Alagic said the win will prepare his players for the next league games.

“There’s a great psychological importance in winning the starting game,” Alagic noted.

“It prepares you for the rest of the season and I am excited that we achieved it against an experienced team.”

Steve Njunge, who denied Cliff Kasuti a goal from the penalty spot, Herit Mungai Atariza, Kennedy Onyango, Salim Abdalla, Wycliffe Otieno, Peter Opiyo and Agesa are the players who earned full debuts in Simba wa Nairobi colours.

New signing Sven Yidah, with over 97 appearances for his former side , made his City Stars debut in the second half.

Goalscorers Kimani and Maloba are the only players who featured against Nzoia Sugar in Narok who have played in the Premier League for the Kawangware-based side previously.

Elvis Noor Ojiambo, who was signed from Kibera Black Stars, was the only player among the starters who made his top-flight debut.

In 12 seasons from 2004 and 2016, Nairobi City Stars had just recorded two wins in their opening matches before the Nzoia Sugar outcome.

The first win, of a 3-1 score, was registered against at City Stadium in the 2005-06 season while the second one, a 2-0 victory, was in the 2009 season against AFC .

In the 2004-05, 2008, 2010 and 2016 seasons Nairobi City Stars drew in their openers and lost in the 2006-07, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015 seasons.