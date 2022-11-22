Konate explains family affair that led him to Liverpool & France's 2022 World Cup squad

Ibrahima Konate has explained why management of his career is a family affair and how that approach helped to secure him a transfer to Liverpool.

Defender impressed in France & Germany

Moved to England in summer of 2021

Now chasing down global glory in Qatar

WHAT HAPPENED? The 23-year-old defender, who forms part of France’s squad at the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar, first caught the eye at Sochaux in his homeland before moving on to enhance his reputation in the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig. A £36 million ($43m) move to Anfield was then made in the summer of 2021, with Konate benefiting from having his brothers around him when it comes to advice and future planning.

WHAT THEY SAID: Konate has told GOAL of why he puts so much faith in the hands of family members: “They have been there since I started football. The more you grow and pass stages in football, the more you realise that there are a lot of people trying to come around you. Sometimes you take stock and you realise that the people around you have a personal interest. They [family] want the best for me and they are the only people I can trust.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Konate added on the process that saw him link up with Premier League heavyweights, as Jurgen Klopp bought into his potential: “When we found out there was Liverpool, we got together and talked. Ok, there's Liverpool, there's Leipzig, what do we do now? In our discussion, we look forward to the next four or five years and everyone gives their idea and their point of view. Everyone says different things and no one is going to tell you you're wrong. It's like a puzzle, once I've put everyone's points of view together, well, I see things more clearly. And the decision is easier to make but in the end, it's me who makes the decision.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR KONATE? The highly-rated centre-half has taken in 33 appearances for Liverpool so far and will be hoping to return to Merseyside at the end of December with a World Cup winners’ medal in his pocket as France seek to defend their global crown in the Middle East.