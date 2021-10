'Koeman will continue as manager' - Laporta says Barca boss deserves time and confidence

Barcelona president Joan Laporta says that Ronald Koeman will not be sacked any time soon, insisting that the Dutchman deserves time and the club's confidence that he can turn things around.

A dreadful start to the season has led to calls for the manager to be let go, with poor results in La Liga and the Champions League contributing to fan unrest.

Speculation over who could take over in the Camp Nou dugout has been rife as a result, but Laporta has claimed that Koeman will be given more time – at least in the short-term – to get Barca competing at a high level once again.

What was said?

Speaking to the press ahead of a daunting clash against Atletico Madrid, the president said: “Ronald Koeman will continue as the manager of Barca, he deserves a margin of confidence. Koeman is a cule and a reference for Barcelona.

“I have spoken with him and I have drawn my conclusions. I really appreciate that he is leading Barca at a time of difficulty.”

Best yet to come?

While there is no questioning that Koeman has struggled for positive results, the head coach has been hampered by a raft of injuries to big-name players such as Sergio Aguero, Ansu Fati and Ousmane Dembele to name just a few.

Fati's recent goal-scoring return had given the club something to cheer about during a dark time – and Laporta expects more positives to arrive in the near future as more stars become available for selection.

He added: “When our injured players recover, we will have more of an edge.

“[Koeman] has had moments of discouragement but he has recovered his spirit and now that our injured players are recovering, he deserves to have time and our confidence.”

