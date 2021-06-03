Koeman to remain as Barcelona boss for 2021-22 season, Laporta confirms

The Dutchman will be given the chance to see out his contract at Camp Nou, despite a mixed first year at the helm

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed that Ronald Koeman will continue in his position as head coach for the 2021-22 season.

Koeman has just completed his first full campaign in charge at Camp Nou, having initially been drafted in to succeed Quique Setien in the dugout last summer, and managed to deliver silverware in the form of the club's 31st Copa del Rey title.

Unfortunately, Barca fell woefully short in both La Liga and the Champions League, leading to question marks over the Dutchman's future, but he has now been given a vote of confidence by Laporta.

What's been said?

Koeman has had to deal with rumours suggesting that Blaugrana legend Xavi was being lined up to replace him in recent weeks, but the club president has now vowed to let the 58-year-old see out his contract through to June 2022.

"We will give continuity to the current contract that Ronald Koeman has," Laporta said in a statement on Thursday.

"We are very satisfied because the talks have resulted in a unity of criteria for what has to be done during the season."

Could Koeman stay beyond next season?

Goal has learned that Koeman could even earn a one-year extension if he oversees strong results next season while ensuring that the team plays fluid, attack-minded football to entertain the returning fans after the coronavirus pandemic.

However, if the campaign does not go to plan, Barca have the option to terminate his contract without having to pay a compensation fee.

The bigger picture

Koeman's cause will be boosted by the influx of recent new signings at Camp Nou, with Barca having moved to bring in high profile free agents as they continue to try and clear their record-breaking debts.

Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia have been snapped up ahead of their respective Manchester City departures, with Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum set to follow when his contract at Anfield expires at the end of the month.

Article continues below

Barca are also reportedly in the hunt for Lyon forward Memphis Depay, who previously worked with Wijnaldum under Koeman for the Netherlands national team.

The Blaugrana are working to tie club captain Lionel Messi down to fresh terms too, with Laporta stating that talks are progressing well, leaving Koeman well placed to transform the team back into an elite force on both domestic and European fronts.

Further reading