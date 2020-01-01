Koeman gives Lenglet injury update after another Barcelona defender suffers knock

The Dutch coach is not sure if the centre-back can feature in the Champions League in midweek but does not expect him to be absent for long

Ronald Koeman is hopeful that Clement Lenglet's injury is not serious after the defender was forced off during the 4-0 win against Osasuna on Sunday.

Lenglet had to be replaced midway through the second half when he sustained an ankle injury following an aerial challenge with Osasuna's Ruben Garcia.

Barca were already short in defensive options, with centre-backs Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti and Ronald Araujo ruled out with injuries, leaving Koeman with no option but to bring on Carles Alena to replace Lenglet.

Although Koeman is not sure if the 25-year-old will be able to feature against Ferencvaros in the in midweek, he does not expect to be without the international for too long.

“I have spoken with the doctor and it seems we will have to wait for tomorrow for tests, but it does not seem that that serious," he told reporters. "I don’t know about Wednesday’s game but I hope it’s nothing major.”

Koeman called on 21-year-old defender Oscar Mingueza to partner Lenglet in the centre of the back line to cover for the injuries.

Minguez made his senior debut in the Champions League win against Dynamo Kyiv in midweek and Koeman was happy with his second display for the Blaugrana.

“I told him that he played really well, but he lost the ball two times in areas where you cannot lose it," he added. "We spoke about that. One poor touch can lead to a chance for the opponent. You can have a good game, but two mistakes can cost you the match. He has to learn and improve.”

The result puts Barca in seventh place in with 14 points from nine matches. They are nine points adrift of leaders and and Koeman is aware they must climb their way up.

"Our situation in the table is still very complicated, we are quite a few points behind," he said. "We have six games, four at home, between now and the end of the year. We cannot lose more.

"If a team is not playing well it can be complicated, we saw that with yesterday. Atletico are very strong and at the moment they are not failing, but a lot can still happen."