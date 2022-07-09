Kodisang to Kaizer Chiefs transfer from Braga not dead, says agent Makaab

Agent: Kodisang-Chiefs deal not dead and buried

SC Braga attacker Kobamelo Kodisang's agent has revealed the latest regarding the player's future amid interest from Kaizer Chiefs.

The two clubs have been engaged in talks since last month as Amakhosi look to bring back the former Bidvest Wits player, who is nicknamed KK, back to the Premier Soccer League.

Makaab explained that the negotiations have reached a deadlock with Chiefs and Braga failing to reach an agreement regarding the KK's service.

"The two clubs value the player differently, that is the case here. We cannot reach an agreement. The deal is deadlocked," Makaab told Gagasi FM.

However, Makaab, who is the Prosport International chief executive officer, indicated that a deal for the player can still be made by the club

"However, the deal is not dead and buried. However, it will take something special to unlock it. We are facing challenges," he added.

Maakab has previously stated that there are European clubs which are interested in Kodisang and that Chiefs were the only South African club which has shown an interest in the player.

Kodisang, who has represented South Africa at under-17, under-20 and under-23 levels, is still contracted to Braga until June 2024.

He is currently training with the Braga reserve team which campaigns in the Portuguese Liga 3 having netted four goals in 15 starts in the competition this past season.