Kobe Bryant: ‘We will always remember you!’ – East African clubs united in mourning

Top clubs in the region have expressed their sadness after the 41-year-old and four other people died in the crash on Sunday

From to and then , East African clubs have also joined the world to mourn the sudden passing of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash at the age of 41.

The former LA Lakers star was flying over California when a fire reportedly started and caused the helicopter to spiral and crash.

Reports say nobody on board the helicopter survived the crash with all five passengers dying in the tragic accident, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

Bryant, who has long been regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, won five NBA Championships in his illustrious 20-year long career with the Lakers.

He was also an NBA All-Star 18 times and was crowned the league's Most Valuable Player among many other accolades.

In addition to his basketball achievements, Bryant was a massive football fan. The former Laker famously supported while also participating in commercials alongside the likes of Ronaldinho and Lionel Messi.

Kenyan Premier League ( ) giants AFC and have led Kenyan clubs to send tributes while in Uganda Vipers SC are also leading the way.

Below is how various clubs took to social media to pay tribute to the world-famous athlete.

We will always remember you, Rest in Peace, Black Mamba, Kobe Bryant #RipMamba 🏀👑 pic.twitter.com/ROfXpdk16V — FC (@BandariOfficial) January 27, 2020

We grieve with the world. Rest in peace, Kobe Bryant.



It doesn’t matter what sport you follow, Kobe was a global icon and inspiration to many people.



A true sporting icon. A true legend among legends. #RIPKobeBryant #MambaOut pic.twitter.com/JDizrY1l18 — Vipers Sports Club (@VipersSC) January 27, 2020

We join the world in mourning one of the greatest athletes to have ever lived, Kobe Bryant, our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, relatives and followers around the world during this tough period, go well legend. pic.twitter.com/RpGuZhkKBX — Gor Mahia FC (@FCGorMahia) January 27, 2020

Rest In Peace Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/5SPnHWzju6 — AFC Leopards SC (@AFCLeopards) January 27, 2020

😥 | Sad to see a legend exit the stage. The world has lost a great sportsman! Our condolences to the family for losing a dad and a daughter. #RIPBlackMamba #RIPKobeBryant pic.twitter.com/TZhtiDO2qK — FC (@k_sharksfc) January 27, 2020

Rest in Peace Kobe Bean Bryant. The Mamba has gone to rest. The World will miss you. #RIPMamba pic.twitter.com/1WHb9l4SQ6 — SC Villa (@SCVillaJogoo) January 26, 2020

RIP Kobe Bryant



A true sporting legend #KobeBryant pic.twitter.com/nFccG4mRSW — Express FC (@ExpressFCUganda) January 26, 2020

#RIPBryant

We join the rest of the sporting world in mourning the tragic passing of an icon & a legend.



Our thoughts & prayers are with his family, fans & former colleagues. #24 🙏😢🌹 pic.twitter.com/tsysriuZU8 — Football Club (@KCBFootball) January 26, 2020

Never forget yesterday But always today because you never know what tomorrow can bring or what can take away 😭😭😭😭😭😭 #RIPKobeBryant pic.twitter.com/d7uuommEX6 — Mbarara City FC Official (@TeamMbararaCity) January 27, 2020