Klopp the only candidate to succeed Low as Germany boss, claims Matthaus

The former captain would like to see the Liverpool head coach take charge of the national team in the near future

Jurgen Klopp is the only candidate to succeed Joachim Low as boss, claims Lothar Matthaus.

Low has enjoyed a hugely successful 14-year stint in charge of the Germany national team, with his place in the country's hall of fame cemented following a World Cup triumph in back in 2014.

The 60-year-old has overseen a staggering 187 matches as Germany head coach to date, and will be back on the touchline for a crunch Nations League clash against on Tuesday night.

More teams

However, Germany are no longer considered to be the formidable force they once were, with a group-stage exit at the last World Cup in leading to many calling for a change to be made in the dugout.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

Low has ultimately managed to hold onto his position and will likely still be in charge at next summer's rescheduled European Championship, but some believe a passing of the torch is inevitable in the near future.

Matthaus thinks Klopp should be the man to replace the current Germany manager when he eventually moves on, having seen him enjoy unprecedented success at over the past five years of his career.

The Reds chief has delivered the Premier League, and Club World Cup during his time at Anfield, and a legend believes he will be open to taking up a coveted post at international level when he is finished on Merseyside.

"When you talk about possible candidates, there is only one person that everyone would want in the future, and that is Jurgen Klopp," ex-Germany captain Matthaus told Sky Sport.

"He is extremely successful, personable and equally popular with fans and the media.

"He's far from finished in Liverpool and he'll have time for the national team in a few years."

Matthaus added on the need for Low to steer Germany into the knockout stages in order to avoid being sacked: "Elimination in the first round is the equivalent to being eliminated as a national coach."

Germany must avoid defeat against Spain in order to qualify for the Nations League finals as Group A4 winners, having moved to the top of the pool by beating Ukraine 3-1 last time out.