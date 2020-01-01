Klopp sends poignant message to Liverpool fans on Hillsborough anniversary

The final Hillsborough memorial to be held at Anfield was postponed due to coronavirus and the German boss has sent his thoughts to the Red's faithful

Jurgen Klopp has sent out his thoughts, prayers and love to supporters on the 31st anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster.

At the 1989 semi-final between Liverpool and , 96 people died when a crush developed in the Leppings Lane End of 's home stadium.

A 2016 inquest found the fans were unlawfully killed due to failings by the police and ambulance services.

The Hillsborough Family Support Group had planned to stage its final memorial service at Anfield on Wednesday but the coronavirus pandemic forced a postponement.

"Today is the most significant date for our football club each year," Klopp said in a video shared by Liverpool on Twitter.

"The plan was that we are together at Anfield today, but this is not possible.

"The only thing we can make sure of is that we are in each other's thoughts. And, believe me, you are in our thoughts.

"You have our thoughts, you have our prayers and, most of all, you have our love. You'll never walk alone."

"As a reminder, please refrain from any commentary that could prejudice any legal proceedings in relation to the Hillsborough disaster.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson also posted a video message via the club's Twitter page.

"Today was a day when as a club we were all supposed to be together at Anfield to honour the lives of 96 people who went to a football match and never came home," the midfielder said.

"The fact that we are unable to do so will make this anniversary especially hard for the families and survivors of Hillsborough.

"I'm not one for making speeches, but on behalf of all the players at Liverpool, I just want to let everyone affected know that you are in our thoughts today.

"As ever, we are together in spirit even if we can't be together in person. You'll never walk alone."

.@JHenderson has sent a message on behalf of the Liverpool squad to all those affected by the Hillsborough tragedy, on the 31st anniversary.

Liverpool players, staff and supporters will observe a minute's silence at 15:06 BST on Wednesday, the time the match against Forest was stopped.

The original intention was to hold the memorial on the 30th anniversary of the tragedy but it coincided with the trial of David Duckenfield, the Hillsborough match commander who was cleared of gross negligence manslaughter following a retrial in November.