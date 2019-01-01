Klopp rules out defender signing in January with Liverpool already well-stocked

The Reds boss has seen it suggested that injuries could force him to dip into the winter market, but he says he will not be adding at the back

Jurgen Klopp has rubbished claims that he may be tempted to dip into the January transfer market for another defender, with the boss considering his squad to be well-stocked in that department.

The Reds have, like Premier League title rivals , endured the odd injury setback in that area this season.

Joel Matip has taken in a lengthy spell on the sidelines, while Dejan Lovren was forced off during a 3-0 win over Bournemouth.

The Croatia international has, however, been included in Klopp’s squad for a crucial Champions League clash with Red Bull Salzburg and will be ready if required in on Tuesday.

With that in mind, Liverpool see no reason why they should be investing more money in the defensive department when another window swings open in the New Year.

Klopp told reporters when asked if he may be tempted to bolster his ranks at the back: “How can you be short of centre halves when you have four centre halves plus Fabinho?

“Only Fabinho is injured, Matip is injured and Dejan Lovren had a problem, yes.

“We will not sign a centre-half because of injuries - that is the world outside who thinks we are short and we have to do it - but afterwards we would have six centre halves and that wouldn’t make a lot of sense.

“And you need quality. You can’t have just somebody [for the sake of it] - I am somebody, I am tall, not quick, but I look like a centre-half at least.

“Yes I am absolutely concerned [about injuries], but Lovren is not injured.

“It was a little bit of cramp, and the right moment to take him off, but it is cool, everybody is fine.

“We spoke about squad depth, but we had 16 adult players against , 14 adult players against Bournemouth - it’s not that we think we have no clue how to make a squad at the moment.

“How can I tell the boys they are not involved in the squad? We have no problem, there is nobody there I have to explain it to. But yes it is all good, but not perfect.”

Matip, who had impressed as a partner for Virgil van Dijk at the heart of Liverpool’s back four before picking up a knock, has been out of action since figuring in a 1-1 draw with on October 20.

He, along with versatile international Fabinho, is not expected to make a return to action until 2020.

Klopp is not overly concerned by that, with the Reds coach keen to avoid rushing the recovery of any of his players.

Article continues below

He added: “There is no pressure from my side. It’s clear they will not be in before Christmas - not this year, actually.

“So why should we ask every five seconds if there’s some improvement or not?

“I know everybody involved is doing whatever they can. There will be a moment when somebody comes to me and tells me, ‘One week for him, two weeks for him’ and I’ll start telling you.”