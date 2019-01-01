Klopp on Vardy's record against Liverpool: We've made it easy for him before... I could've scored!

Klopp's side have struggled typically against Vardy, with the England striker scoring one of the goals of the season against the Reds in 2016

Jurgen Klopp says Jamie Vardy remains a threat ahead of the Reds’ meeting with Leicester on Wednesday – but his side have made it too easy for the England striker in the past.

Vardy capitalised on a catastrophic error from defender Lucas Leiva at Anfield in September 2016 to score from close range, pulling the visitors back into a game they had looked out of.

Liverpool took back control in the second half, eventually running out 4-1 winners, but the manager says that, in spite of Leicester’s Premier League struggles this season, Vardy is still a threat.

“It’s quality, the speed he has the finishing skills he has. But a few times we made it pretty easy for him,” said Klopp.

“Lucas Leiva, did he get an assist? I could have scored that goal!

"Jamie is a fantastic striker, and you can see each fiber of his body is really on this decisive situation.

“He always waits for the balls over the shoulder, now he’s involved more in defending than he maybe was in the past, but it doesn’t make him easier to defend to be honest.”

Vardy scored one of the goals of the season against Liverpool in February 2016 en route to Leicester’s historic Premier League title success, crashing the ball home on the half volley from a long way out to secure a 2-0 win for the Foxes.

"It’s a threat,” reiterated Klopp. “I don’t exactly know why Jamie has such a good record against us, but I would say minus one goal because that was the only one he shouldn’t have scored.

“The best one he scored at Leicester was when they won the title, yes? He was passed the halfway line and shot, right? Yeah, that was a good year for them.

"Very, very good player and that’s why he’s such a threat."

The Reds may have seen their lead at the top of the table cut to a single point by the time they run out against the Foxes, if champions Manchester City pick up a win away at Newcastle on Tuesday night.