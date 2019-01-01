Klopp expecting Mignolet stay despite questions of Liverpool future for back-up goalkeeper

The Reds boss believes that the Belgium international will continue to provide cover for Alisson at Anfield despite struggling for regular game time

Jurgen Klopp is expecting Simon Mignolet to remain at despite the Belgian struggling for game time as back-up to £65 million ($82m) man Alisson.

The Reds moved to bolster their goalkeeping ranks in the summer of 2018.

A record-setting deal brought a Brazil international to Anfield and nudged his competition down the pecking order.

Loris Karius and Danny Ward moved on, but Mignolet’s services were retained by Klopp.

The 31-year-old made just two competitive appearances across the 2018-19 campaign and aired his frustration at a lack of playing time.

That was expected to open the exit door in the current transfer window, but Liverpool are confident that an experienced performer will stay at the club.

Klopp told reporters after seeing Mignolet play 81 minutes of a 3-1 friendly win over Bradford City on Sunday: “Yes. [From what] I’ve heard [he will stay]. [We’ve had] a lot of conversations in the last couple of years, months.

“Before we left [for summer] we had a talk, I would say yes [he will stay].

“At a club like Liverpool you need two ‘No. 1s’, at least, at the club.

“And we have that, it’s cool, with Ally and Simon.

“That’s a very good situation for the club, a situation I think you should have, and that’s why everything is fine from my point of view.”

Mignolet had hinted back in March that he would be looking for a fresh start in the current window.

He told TV Limburg: “This season, it was something quite easy to accept, but, obviously, I’d like to play.

“That’s why I keep working every day and try to keep on going on this path.

“I don’t know if an exit is possible this summer, I still have two years left on my contract.”

Mignolet did not see a single minute of Premier League action in 2018-19, with Alisson proving to be an ever-present as he collected the Golden Glove in his debut campaign.

The Brazilian will remain undisputed first-choice for the Reds next term, but Klopp may decide to rest his No. 1 on a more regular basis if Liverpool are able to go deep into domestic cup competitions.