'It doesn't look good' - Klopp gives update on Alexander-Arnold & Diaz after Liverpool duo suffer injuries in Arsenal loss

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed Trent Alexander-Arnold and Luis Diaz both picked up injuries in Sunday's defeat to Arsenal.

Liverpool beaten at Arsenal

Alexander-Arnold & Diaz injured

Klopp downbeat about duo

WHAT HAPPENED? Liverpool were beaten 3-2 by Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday in the Premier League and saw both Alexander-Arnold and Diaz forced out of the game because of injury. Klopp offered a pessimistic update on both players after the final whistle in north London.

WHAT THEY SAID: Klopp took Alexander-Arnold off at half-time and told BBC Sport why he had made the substitution. "He is injured unfortunately. Like Luis Diaz as well, it doesn't look good for both. That is the icing on the cake."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The injuries come at a bad time for Liverpool, with Klopp having just seen Brazilian midfielder Arthur join a lengthy injury list at Anfield. Sunday's defeat also means Klopp's side have won just four of eight games so far in the Premier League and are now 14 points behind the league leaders Arsenal.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? With 10 points from eight games so far, this is Liverpool’s worst return at this stage of a Premier League campaign since 2012-13, when they ultimately finished seventh.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds head to Ibrox to take on Rangers in the Champions League on Wednesday and then welcome Erling Haaland's Manchester City to Anfield on Sunday.