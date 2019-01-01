Klopp and Mane pick up Premier League awards after Liverpool boss extends stay at Anfield

The German coach celebrated his new deal by winning another Premier League accolade as Sadio Mane was named Player of the Month

Jurgen Klopp saluted his players after adding the Premier League Manager of the Month award to the long-term contract extension he signed on Friday.

The German claimed the prize for the third time this term in a quick reminder of why the Reds handed him a deal running through to 2024.

Klopp guided the European champions to four successive victories in November, including a crucial 3-1 win over title rivals .

Liverpool sit eight points clear of second-placed after 16 matches, with reigning champions City now 14 points behind the leaders.

"It feels really good," Klopp said. "But I don't take it personally. My players are responsible for that, obviously, because they have so far played an outstanding season."

Among the most impressive performers for Liverpool has been Sadio Mane, who was named Player of the Month.

Mane found the net three times and registered one assist in November.

One of his standout efforts was a late winner in the 2-1 victory at , as the Reds came from behind with two strikes in the closing stages.

The international has been in fine form throughout the season, elevating himself to become arguably Liverpool's most crucial player in attack, with nine goals and four assists in his 15 league outings.

Mane's stellar record has helped the club charge to a 46-point haul that has them on track to win their first league title in 30 years.

Elsewhere, Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne has been awarded November's goal of the month.

The Belgian got the nod for his sublime long-range half-volley in a 2-2 draw against Newcastle at St James' Park on November 30, beating Tammy Abraham, Harry Wilson, Ruben Neves, Fabinho, Joao Moutinho and Jonjo Shelvey in the final voting.