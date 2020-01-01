‘I always look up to Klopp and Guardiola’ – AFC Leopards coach Trucha reveals

Ingwe’s new coach reveals why he always looks up to top European coaches to execute his job

AFC coach Tomas Trucha has revealed how he looks up to top European coaches in order to do his job better.

The 47-year-old national, who was appointed a week ago to handle the Football Federation FKF Premier League giants, has said for him to succeed he will always look up to three coaches – Diego Simeone of , Jurgen Klopp ( ) and Pep Guardiola of - to execute his job.

“Look, on my philosophy, one of my aspects is my career because I grew up as the coach of U6, U7 and, U15 U16 national team players so one thing is I believe to training to develop the players and another thing as the coach you must always be thinking of how your team is progressing,” Trucha told the club’s online TV.

“So I always try to pick the best from the teams across the world and especially the teams close to my heart so I would say, Diego Simeone of Atletico Madrid, because of his philosophy, I will also pick Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool because of his counter-attacking football, and how they move forward, and on the tactics and chasing aspect, I follow Pep Guardiola.

“So if you can combine Diego [Simeone], Jurgen [Klopp] and Guardiola, then you will definitely succeed with your team, the attacking philosophy will always come out so this is what I always look at combining, so it is not easy, it all depends with my players, with my technical team but I believe we have the team to succeed.”

On whether he is happy with the current Ingwe, Trucha explained: “When I came to Kenya, the next day I travelled with the team to Bomet, from Bomet to Kisii, from Kisii to Bomet, from Bomet to Eldoret from Eldoret to Iten from Iten to Kapenguria and then back to Nakuru I saw a lot in the Western part of Kenya and now we are four days old in Nairobi, and I am happy with the beautiful country with good people.

“I had the time to know more about the players and the technical team members and my expectations, we already have a good technical team, both coaches, goalkeeper coach, team manager and including media guys and I can say it is a very organized team, I can say the players responded very well, we played some matches and it was good to see them in action.

“They all responded well, and we tried to work on their fitness [since most of them had not played football for a while owing to Covid-19], also tried to give them more information on how we want to play and now we are in Nairobi, we want to continue preparing, we have three weeks to start the league but it means we have two weeks to prepare and I think it is enough to help us get started.”

The former Orapa United and Township Rollers tactician replaced Rwandese coach Casa Mbungo, who left when the financial problems became unbearable at the Den, which forced the Kenyan Premier League ( ) heavyweights to appoint Kimani on an acting capacity.

Ingwe, who are targeting this season's league title, will start their campaign on November 20 at home against .

On November 28, the former champions will be away to league debutants Bidco United, before they take on Zoo FC on December 4 at home.

After facing Zoo, Leopards will play host to on December 9. The Sugar Millers have always proved a tough opponent for Ingwe and the last time the two met at Sudi Stadium a 2-2 draw was recorded.