'Klopp keeps you 100 per cent motivated even if you don't play' – Liverpool boss creates 'special atmosphere', says Jojic

The midfielder was once quoted saying communication between him and the coach was poor, but he insists that his words were taken out of context

Jurgen Klopp's ability to keep squad players 100 per cent motivated even when they are not getting much playing time and create a 'special atmosphere' within the team has been praised by Milos Jojic.

Former man Jojic spent only a year being coached by Klopp at the Westfalenstadion, but was part of the squad that lifted the DFB Supercup in 2014 shortly after sealing a transfer from Serbian side Partizan.

The attacking midfielder took in 20 appearances and fired in four goals in the that season but an interview given to Sport Bild in 2015 seemed to suggest he was unhappy with the playing time he was afforded under Klopp.

More teams

Jojic was quoted as saying he 'didn't have a real conversation' with the head coach during his time under the current boss, but the 27-year-old revealed in an interview with Goal and DAZN that his words were twisted.

“The journalist took my statement out of context so that it came across as if Klopp and I had never spoken to each other,” Jojic said. “At that time, however, I still didn't speak German very well and it was quite normal for us not to have spoken much.”

In fact, the Serbian went on to say that he only has good memories of working with Klopp, praising the German's skills in keeping fringe players happy despite a lack of minutes on the pitch.

“Klopp is just a great guy and a positive person,” Jojic said. “He creates a special atmosphere in the team in which everyone is motivated. Every squad player always gives 100%, no matter how much playing time they got before. I only look back with good feelings.”

Jojic went on to take in another three seasons in the Bundesliga, finding more opportunities on the pitch after securing a move to Koln where he bagged eight goals in the German top tier across 59 total appearances.

A switch to followed with Basaksehir, who have been pushing for a Super Lig title in recent times. But Jojic, who found minutes hard to come by once again, feels that there is still something not quite right at his parent club after being loaned to Wolfsberger in .

“Basaksehir is a good club, the training centre and the stadium are great,” he began. “But the club has no tradition and few fans.

Article continues below

“We've been close to winning the league for the past few years but there has always been a little something missing. It was a bit difficult for me personally, for example in terms of discipline. I was used to other things in . The character of some people wasn't ideal either.

“They bet on old players and big names. They like stars and they give them preference – I don't think I got a real chance. They said they wanted to start a project with young players and then 35, 36-year-olds came back. I didn't understand that.

“I really wanted to leave and I think I made a good move. I've always worked hard to be fit for my next station and not to lose my head.”