Klinsmann rules out return to coaching in the Bundesliga
Jurgen Klinsmann has put an end to speculation linking him with a move back to management in the Bundesliga.
The 54-year-old had been linked with a return to coaching in the German
"I have heard reports linking me with a return to the Bundesliga. Just to provide clarity, there is nothing in it. HAPPY EASTER," he said on Sunday
Klinsmann was most strongly linked with Hertha Berlin, who are struggling in 11th place in the Bundesliga, and their head coach, Pal Dardai is leaving the club at the end of the year, but the former national team coach says he is not interested.
Klinsmann, whose last job in management was the US Men’s National Team, has also managed Bayern Munich and been the technical director at Major League Soccer’s Toronto FC.
The former striker's first job in management was with the German national team, and he led Die Mannschaft to the 2006 World Cup semi-finals, before declining to renew his contract after their elimination to eventual champions Italy.
He took two years away from coaching after that experience, before returning to take over at Bayern Munich in July 2008, a club he played for 65 times, scoring 31 goals, between 1995 and 1997.
Klinsmann led Bayern for less than a full season in the Bundesliga, guiding the Bavarian club to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, but was sacked with five games remaining of a disappointing Bundesliga season, with Bayern in third place.
Hatte viel, viel Spaß auf der Chinesischen Mauer. Hab gehört, mein Name wird mit Bundesliga Clubs in Verbindung gebracht. Nur um Klarheit zu schaffen: da ist nix dran und absolut kein Thema für mich im Moment. FROHE OSTERN! pic.twitter.com/dKzynkU4HH— Jürgen Klinsmann (@J_Klinsmann) April 20, 2019
After a short stint in Toronto, Klinsmann was named head coach of the US in July 2011. He led the US to their first ever win in Mexico’s Estadio Azteca in 2012, before seeing his team into the 2014 World Cup.
They reached the round of 16 in that tournament, where they were eliminated by Belgium.
Klinsmann took the reins for the beginning of the qualification cycle for the 2018 World
The US eventually failed to qualify for the World Cup.
Since then Klinsmann has been out of football and was recently linked to a return to international management with China.
“You never know what will happen,” he told the Beijing Youth Daily, in regard to that speculation.
His tone then was markedly different from that he took regarding the rumours linking him with the Bundesliga.