Kizza: Uganda star completes move to join Wanyama at Montreal Impact

The 20-year-old player will, however, remain at his current club due to the restrictions placed to contain Covid-19

Major League Soccer ( ) side have confirmed they have signed Ugandan international Mustafa Kizza from KCCA FC.

Kizza will, however, remain at KCCA on loan as he cannot complete the move now due to the coronavirus restrictions.

“Montreal Impact announced on Monday the acquisition of international full-back [Mustafa] Kizza from KCCA FC, in the Uganda Premier League, for two years plus three optional years. The deal will start on August 12,” the Canadian club announced.

“Kizza will remain with his club until December, on loan from the Impact, because of the current Covid-19 situation, so he will not be taking an international spot on the roster.

“Montreal keep the option to call him back if the situation improves.”

Montreal Impact sporting director Olivier Renard has praised the Ugandan star’s abilities after confirming the deal.

“We are really happy to acquire one of the best young players from Uganda,” Renard told the club’s portal.

“Mustafa Kizza is a modern attacking left-back with great crossing abilities and huge potential. He is good on free-kicks and his height will also help on set pieces.”

Kizza has been a key member of the Kassasiro Boys side which lifted the Premier League title in 2019. In the abandoned season which KCCA surrendered the title to Vipers FC, the full-back-cum winger scored five goals and gave 12 assists from 19 games.

During the Caf , where KCCA were eventually eliminated by Petro Atletico of Angola, Kizza scored two goals and made two assists in the campaign.

When KCCA conquered the 2019 Cecafa Kagame Cup in Rwanda, and for the second time in their history, the winger scored two goals.

He was signed by the capital city club in 2017. He has also been key for the national team as he scored two goals and contributed to the making of five goals during the African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifiers.

Kizza will become the second Ugandan to play for Montreal Impact in the MLS after Mike Azira.

Azira is now at and was the first Ugandan to join Montreal Impact and served them for two years between 2018 and 2019.

Montreal Impact is coached by Thierry Henry and Kizza will become the second East African currently at the club as he joins Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama.

Wanyama was signed by the club from Hotspur in March.