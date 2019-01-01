Kisumu All-Stars were sure of beating Wazito FC - Omino

The veteran tactician states the promoted side was well prepared against their Nairobi-based opponents

Kisumu All-Stars head coach Henry Omino has revealed he was confident Wazito stood no chance of beating his charges.

Second-half goals from Gershom Arabe and Erick Otieno were enough to hand the promoted side their second win in the top tier. The tactician states he was confident of getting maximum points from the fancied Wazito side at Moi Stadium, Kisumu.

"There was no way [Wazito] were going to beat us, we were sure of beating them," Omino told Goal on Thursday.

"Players were on high spirits after the management had addressed their grievances. The preparations had been good for us and we were aiming at getting our second win against Wazito and we are delighted we managed to get the points we needed."

With AFC next, the former coach is optimistic his charges can maintain their recent form.

"Ingwe are a good team but they are beatable; we want to prepare well for them and I believe with good preparation we can make it three wins in a row," Omino concluded.

After Wednesday's win, All-Stars are placed in 14th position with nine points from two wins, three draws, and five losses.